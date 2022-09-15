PnB Meen Shares Heartbreaking Message About The Death Of His Brother PnB Rock

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“I love you big brother with my whole entire heart & soul.”

Numerous celebrities, such as A Boogie wit da Hoodie, posted personal statements about the recent death of Rakim “PnB Rock” Allen. Now a family member of the late rapper has shared his thoughts about losing some close to him.

PnB Rock’s brother, PnB Meen, wrote a message on his Instagram page on Wednesday. Meen filled his mournful social media post with several crying face emojis, frustration face emojis, and broken heart emojis.

“I don’t [know] how to begin. Ima let it go… you was the only one who believed I can do what you do.😢 I can’t stop crying bro why u ain’t have me with you.😢 I always have ya back [and] front [and] sides… please give me the strength to do this,” wrote PnB Meen. “With all my soul ima carry, stand on business, [and] get you right [while you’re] resting my brother. This [is] my first message to you of many.”

The “You Heard Me” performer added, “I can’t believe this s###. 😣😣 I looked up to you. Everything you did Rock I was in [awe]💯. Rock, I’m sorry bro. Whyyyyy?🥺💔💔💔💔 Like why u leave me [too] bro. They took you out of all people. Why not me man??? My life [has] always been s### until you made it.”

Police Believe A Gunman Robbed PnB Rock Before Taking His Life

PnB Rock tragically lost his life on September 12, 2022. An armed robber reportedly shot and killed the “Selfish” hitmaker while he and his girlfriend ate at Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘N Waffles in Los Angeles, California.

“I never thought you would leave broooo why wtff man. I can’t even write, I’m shaking, my stomach tight, I can’t see, I can’t eat, I’m [dying] slow bro,” shared. “Noooooooo man no no no. Rock, I can’t believe I’m posting this bro. Please Rockkkk come back. Rock, I’m lost, but I’m active [in] my word. Rock, I love you big brother with my whole entire heart [and] soul.”

Meen closed out his social media statement by writing. “I’m sorry it wasn’t me. Why [do] they take the one that provides for the whole family? 😣😢😢😢😢 Your daughters.🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️Damn, Rock nooo😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢 I GOT YOU. I For An I. I’m my brother’s keeper.”