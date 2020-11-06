Police Attempting To Determine If Off-Duty Cops Killed King Von During Deadly Fight

(AllHipHop News)
More details have emerged in the death of Chicago Rapper King Von, who was one of three people killed earlier this morning in Atlanta.
According to the cops, a fight erupted in the parking lot of the Monaco Hookah Lounge.
Off duty police officers on the scene who were working at security at the lounge attempted to break up the fight, which soon escalated to gunplay.
According to the cops, the suspects also engaged in gunplay with the police as they were fleeing.
As of press time, investigators are attempting to ascertain if the men fired the shots during the brawl, or if the off-duty cops fired off the fatal rounds which killed King Von and the other unidentified victim.
WATCH: UPDATE – 2 dead, multiple injured in officer-involved shooting in downtown #Atlanta – https://t.co/1pz59DhlMZ #Georgia pic.twitter.com/uKi1RFJnXX
— John Spink (@johnjspink) November 6, 2020
“There were two off duty officers who were there, working in a uniform capacity. One of them was actually next to his patrol car with his blue lights on. Visibility was there but again, unfortunately, the incident happened and so we’re hopeful that with the GBI’s assistance we can get to the bottom of everything. The officers did shoot but we want to ensure that we look at the evidence and be able to prove who did what, so that’s why we’re so dependent upon the GBI,” according to Deputy Chief Timothy Peek.
According to the AJC, the shooting capped off a deadly 24 hours at the hookah lounge, where two other people were shot and wounded early Thursday morning.
In total, five people were shot. Three of the victims were killed, including King Von. Another person is in critical condition and one is in stable condition at a local hospital.
Another person was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of the venue. Police are still looking for the suspects who were involved in the conflict.
Police are currently reviewing surveillance videos and interviewing witnesses who were at the scene of the shootout.
“Empire, which distributed King Von’s music, issued a statement regarding the rapper’s murder. We are devastated by the untimely passing of King Von. He was a loving father, dedicated member of his community, and an amazing talent that just started to scratch the surface of his boundless potential. Von overcame incredibly challenging circumstances as a young man but never lost sight of what it meant to give back and uplift his community – O’Block.
We are fortunate to have witnessed his growth and evolution but know he had so much more to give to the world. The EMPIRE family offers our condolences to his family, friends, team, and fans during this very difficult time.
King Von, born Dayvon Bennett, was just 26-years-old. He was signed to Lil Durk’s record label, On The Family.
Last May, Lil Durk was arrested for allegedly shooting a man multiple times in the parking lot of a restaurant in Atlanta called The Varsity during a dispute in February of the same year.
Durk was charged with five felonies, including aggravated assault and intent to murder. He was released on a $250,000 bond.