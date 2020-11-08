Police Charge Rapper Lul Timm With Murdering King Von

(AllHipHop News)
Pollice in Atlanta has a suspect in custody for the shooting death of Chicago rapper King Von, born Dayvon Bennett.
According to reports, a 22-year-old rapper Lul Timm, real name Timothy Leeks, has been charged with Von’s murder on Friday morning (November 6th).
Leeks was one of six people shot and wounded during a brawl between Von’s crew and another group of men in front of the Monaco Hookah Lounge.
The cops say Leeks is recovering from a gunshot wound, but he has already been charged with the murder as he recuperates.
Leeks is a native of Savannah, Georgia, where he was already in trouble with the law and growing his rap sheet. In August, investigators seized a stockpile of guns and 15 pounds of marijuana from Leeks.
For those crimes, Leeks was charged with conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substance Act, as well as theft by receiving stolen property and obstruction.
Investigators are still trying to determine who fired the fatal shots that killed another person. Those bullets may have been fired by one of the two off-duty police officers working at the Hookah Lounge when the gunplay started.
Sources claim Leeks and fellow Savannah native Quando Rondo were involved in the dispute with King Von and his friends, which escalated to a fight, and eventually murder as the crossed paths in the parking lot of the hookah lounge.
“It’s extremely concerning to us that people would be so brazen and so bold as to commit a crime like this in front of a police officer,” APD office John Chafee said during a press conference. “We believe that he was actually shot and that initial exchange of gunfire between the two groups, and that is what led to police involvement and where police then engage the shooters.”
The prior evening, two other people were shot in the parking lot of the lounge, which is being investigated and treated as a separate incident.