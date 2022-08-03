Police Searching For Single Attacker In JayDaYoungan Killing

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

JayDaYoungan’s father said five gunmen attacked him and his son, but police are only searching for one shooter.

Police are looking for one gunman in the shooting death of JayDaYoungan.

According to The Advocate, Bogalusa Police Chief Kendall Bullen says his department isn’t searching for multiple shooters. The investigation presents a stark contrast to the account of JayDaYoungan’s father Kenyatta Scott, who told TMZ that five assailants attacked him and his son.

JayDaYoungan, whose real name was Javorious Scott, was shot and killed in his hometown of Bogalusa, Louisiana on July 27. He was 24.

Kenyatta Scott was also injured in the shooting, suffering two gunshot wounds to the arm. He survived and remains in stable condition.

JayDaYoungan’s father said a black truck pulled up to their home while they sat in the front yard. Three gunmen allegedly hopped out of the vehicle, then two more gunmen emerged on the side of the property.

Gunfire erupted as JayDaYoungan’s father, who was armed, allegedly shot back at the assailants in an attempt to defend himself and his son. But so far, Bogalusa police’s investigation hasn’t indicated anything about Kenyatta Scott firing a weapon during the attack.

A funeral for JayDaYoungan will be held at the Bogalusa High School Auditorium on Saturday (August 6). The service begins at 1 p.m. local time.