Police Union Objects To Travis Scott’s First Show In Houston Since Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott plans to perform at Houston’s Toyota Center in October, but the booking didn’t sit well with local police. The Houston Police Officers’ Union denounced the concert and urged local officials to intervene.

“Like most, we were in complete disbelief that anyone would approve of Travis Scott or the production company having another concert,” the union said in a statement, per the Houston Chronicle. “Only days after the release of a 1,200-page report describing the tragic events that took place during this Astroworld Concert, we are advised that there will be another performance.”

The union continued, “Just two weeks ago we were asking for prayers and healing for the families of the Astroworld tragedy and then we are once again opening those wounds with announcing another concert. We believe that it is unreasonable to allow this concert to go forward and call upon elected officials to stand up and say not in our city, not again!”

Travis Scott hasn’t performed in Houston since the 2021 Astroworld Festival, which left 10 people dead and hundreds injured. The rapper avoided criminal charges for the deadly event but still faces several lawsuits.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner believed Travis Scott and the Toyota Center will take proper precautions to avoid another disaster. Turner said Toyota Center reps met with public safety officials ahead of the event.

“Unlike the Astroworld Festival at NRG in 2021, the concert will be held in a different type of venue,” Turner said. “The Toyota Center has been a good partner with the City of Houston, and we expect this to continue for this and every other concert.”

Travis Scott released his new album Utopia in July. His tour is scheduled to begin in September.