Travis Scott Avoids Criminal Charges In Astroworld Tragedy

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A grand jury declined to Travis Scott on criminal charges in the Astroworld tragedy, which left 10 people dead.

A Texas grand jury did not indict Travis Scott on criminal charges in connection to the Astroworld tragedy.

Attorney Kent Schaffer, who represents Travis Scott, spoke to reporters about the grand jury’s decision on Thursday (June 29). Schaffer was not aware of the exact charges under consideration, but the attorney believed his client rightfully dodged an indictment.

Travis Scott’s 2021 Astroworld Festival was a tragic event that left 10 people dead from injuries suffered in a fatal crowd crush. Some of the victims’ families hoped to see the Epic Records artist get indicted, but Schaffer said it was wrong to blame his client.

“I know they lost loved ones, but Travis is not responsible,” Schaffer told reporters. “Bringing criminal charges against him will not ease their pain … Indicting Travis for something he’s clearly not responsible for is not going to ease their pain at all. I hope their pain is something they’ll be able to live with.”

Travis Scott still faces multiple lawsuits over the Astroworld tragedy. Families of the deceased and other victims who were injured at the festival sued the rapper, Live Nation and several parties involved in the event.

Last year, Live Nation settled lawsuits with the families of Astroworld victims Axel Acosta and Brianna Rodriguez. Travis Scott’s legal team did not participate in the settlement discussions.