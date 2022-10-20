Travis Scott Hasn’t Settled Any Astroworld Lawsuit, But Live Nation Has

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Travis Scott and Live Nation faced lawsuits after the Astroworld tragedy left 10 people dead and hundreds more injured.

Live Nation reached a settlement with the family of Axel Acosta, one of the victims who died at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival.

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents Acosta’s family, announced his clients settled their lawsuit on Thursday (October 20). According to multiple reports, Travis Scott’s team wasn’t involved in the settlement discussions.

“Victim Axel Acosta was a beloved son, brother, and student,” Buzbee said in a press statement. “He was kind and loving. He is greatly missed. Please keep his family in your prayers.”

Acosta was one of the 10 people who died from injuries suffered at Travis Scott’s festival in November 2021. The 21-year-old victim was crushed and killed during a deadly crowd surge. Acosta’s cause of death was compression asphyxia.

The family of Brianna Rodriguez reportedly reached a settlement as well. Rodriguez was one of the youngest victims in the Astroworld tragedy. The 16-year-old girl’s cause of death was also compression asphyxia.

Travis Scott, Live Nation and other entities faced a rash of lawsuits in wake of the deadly Astroworld Festival. Hundreds of attendees were injured along with the 10 casualties.

Last year, Travis Scott issued a “general denial” to the claims against him. He asked for multiple lawsuits to be dismissed.