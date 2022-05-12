Travis Scott Lawsuit Says Nearly 2,400 People Required Medical Treatment After Astroworld Tragedy

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Attorneys for Astroworld victims informed the court about the medical treatments needed following Travis Scott’s deadly concert.

A new court filing claims nearly 2,400 people needed medical treatment after suffering injuries at Travis Scott’s 2021 Astroworld Festival.

According to ABC News, attorneys say 732 claimants suffered an injury requiring “extensive medical treatment” following the deadly concert. An additional 1,649 claimants had an injury requiring “less extensive medical treatment.”

Lawyers for the Astroworld victims disclosed their clients’ medical needs in a lawsuit against Travis Scott, Live Nation and others involved in the tragedy. Attorneys also informed the court about 2,540 more claimants whose alleged injuries are under review.

“Plaintiffs will continue to evaluate and update this for the Court as additional information and details are received and reviewed,” the filing notes.

Hundreds were injured in a crowd crush at Travis Scott’s annual Astroworld Festival in November 2021. A total of 10 people died from injuries sustained at the event.

A myriad of victims sued Travis Scott and festival organizer Live Nation, among others, in wake of the tragedy. The various lawsuits eventually became one combined lawsuit handled by a single judge.

Travis Scott launched a philanthropic initiative called Project HEAL a few months after the fatal concert. Tericia Blount, the grandmother of 9-year-old Astroworld victim Ezra Blount, called it a “PR stunt.”

“He’s pretty much trying to sway the jurors before they’re even assembled,” she told Rolling Stone in March. “He’s trying to make himself look good, but it doesn’t look that way to someone with our eyes. What we’re seeing is that he’s done wrong, and now he’s trying to be the good guy and trying to give his own verdict on safety.”