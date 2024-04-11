Polo G Arrested After Maid Finds Gun In Hotel

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Polo G’s latest run-in with the law occurred in New York as the NYPD busted him on gun charges.

Police arrested Polo G in New York on Wednesday (April 10). According to the New York Daily News, the 25-year-old rapper was taken into custody after a maid found a gun in his hotel room.

Polo G, whose real name is Taurus Bartlett, stayed at the Dominick Hotel in Manhattan. The hotel contacted the cops when a maid discovered a pistol while cleaning his room. He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and possession of a loaded firearm, per PIX 11 News.

The Columbia Records artist faced gun charges in New York less than a year after cops raided his California home in connection to a robbery, which allegedly involved his brother. Los Angeles police arrested him for possession of a short-barreled rifle. His lawyer Bradford Cohen claimed the rapper was illegally detained.

“Polo is being held under the guise that the police department needs to double check that he is not a convicted felon as there was a purported firearm found in the home,” Cohen said. “He is not and never was a convicted felon.”

Cohen added, “Any previous charges he had I got dismissed and it’s all public record. They are also denying myself and my California law partner Zoey Aron access to him while he is being illegally detained.”

The Los Angeles Police Department released Polo G and his brother, but both men were quickly taken into custody by the Burbank Police Department. The siblings were charged with kidnapping, robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. They were released on $100,000 bail.

Earlier this year, Polo G released a new single titled “Sorrys & Ferraris.” The track is expected to appear on Hood Poet, the follow-up to his 2021 album Hall of Fame. Hood Poet was originally scheduled to drop in September 2023. It was pushed back to August 2024.