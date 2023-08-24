Polo G Catches Multiple Charges After Cops Raid His Home

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Los Angeles police arrested Polo G and his brother then Burbank police apprehended the two men after they were released from custody.

Two police departments arrested Polo G on Wednesday (August 23). Burbank police booked the rapper on several charges after Los Angeles police busted him in a raid.

The Los Angeles Police Department raided the Columbia Records artist’s mansion in connection to a robbery, which allegedly involved his brother Trench Baby. Cops booked Polo G for possession of a short-barreled rifle. His brother was charged with robbery.

Polo G and Trench Baby were arrested again after the LAPD released them from custody. The Burbank Police Department was waiting to apprehend both men.

Burbank police arrested the brothers over an incident from April. They were charged with kidnapping, robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Their mother Stacia Mac informed fans of their release from jail in an Instagram Stories post on Thursday (August 24). The two posted $100,000 bail.

“Polo and Tbaby have been released,” she wrote. “Thank you for your concern and prayers.”

Both men are due in court in October. Polo G’s lawyer Bradford Cohen claimed his client was illegally detained when police raided the rapper’s home on Wednesday.

Polo G is scheduled to drop a new album titled Hood Poet on September 15. He teased retirement ahead of the project’s release.