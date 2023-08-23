Polo G’s Mansion Raided By Cops; Lawyer Claims Rapper Was Illegally Detained

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cops raided Polo G’s home after obtaining a search warrant in connection to a robbery, which allegedly involved his brother.

Polo G found himself in handcuffs after cops raided his Los Angeles area mansion on Wednesday (August 23). According to TMZ, officers detained him as they tried to figure out if the 24-year-old rapper was harboring a fugitive.

Cops obtained a search warrant in connection to a robbery. Officers were reportedly looking for Polo G’s brother Trench Baby, who posted a video of authorities preparing to raid the mansion.

“Us Marshall’s Got My House Surrounded Gang Wtf?” Trench Baby wrote on Instagram Stories.

Four suspects were taken into custody. Polo G’s attorney Bradford Cohen lambasted cops for detaining his client.

“Polo is being held under the guise that the police department needs to double check that he is not a convicted felon as there was a purported firearm found in the home,” Cohen told TMZ. “He is not and never was a convicted felon.”

Cohen added, “Any precious charges he had I got dismissed and it’s all public record. They are also denying myself and my California law partner Zoey Aron access to him while he is being illegally detained.”

Video of the raid showed Polo G, whose real name is Taurus Bartlett, complying with police orders. He exited the mansion with his hands up and allowed cops to search him.