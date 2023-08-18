Polo G Teases Retiring From Music After ‘HOOD POET’ Album

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

“This rap s### got so lame and watered down.”

HOOD POET by Polo G will arrive on DSPs next month. This week, the Chicago-bred rapper warned his fans about his potential retirement following the release of the album.

Polo G’s HOOD POET – which stands for “He Overcame Obstacles During Pain Or Emotional Trauma” – drops on September 15 via Columbia Records. It will be his fourth official studio LP.

Will HOOD POET be Polo’s final body of work? The chart-topper took to the X social media platform (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts on his possible future.

“Honestly, after my HOOD POET album I’m considering retiring from music.💜🫶🏾🫶🏾So I appreciate everybody ridin for me 10 fold🌪️,” posted Polo G on August 18.

The Columbia recording artist later added, “This rap s### got so lame and watered down it ain’t no fun in it no more.” At just 24 years of age, Polo has already been in the industry for over five years.

Polo G earned a 2x-Platinum plaque for 2018’s “Finer Things” single. He later made it into the Top 20 region of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with “Pop Out” featuring Lil Tjay.

“Pop Out” received 8x-Platinum certification. Polo G then led the Billboard Hot 100 chart with the 6x-Platinum “Rapstar” in 2021. Juice Wrld’s “Hate the Other Side” featuring Polo was a Top 10 entry as well.

The new “Barely Holdin’ On” serves as the lead single from Polo’s HOOD POET album. A video for the track landed on YouTube today (August 18) and has already amassed more than 180,000 views.

HOOD POET follows 2019’s Die a Legend, 2020’s The Goat, and 2021’s Hall of Fame. The latter project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The RIAA certified all three projects as 2x-Platinum.