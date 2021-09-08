Polo G Busted in Los Angeles With Gun

Chicago rapper Polo G is behind bars once again. The rapper was busted for carrying a concealed weapon – his second arrest in the last 3 months!

Polo G has run a foul of the law once again.

According to reports, the rapper was busted in Los Angeles after police found him with a concealed firearm. The cops stopped a vehicle carrying Polo G as a passenger. A search of the car turned up the firearm.

A male juvenile who was also riding in the vehicle was charged with weapons violations as well.

In June, Polo G was arrested in Miami after getting involved in an altercation with local police.

He was taken into custody following a police stop at the intersection of South Biscayne Boulevard, following his record release party for his album Hall of Fame.

During the search of his vehicle in Miami, police found two handguns.

The rapper was eventually charged with threatening a public servant, resisting an officer without violence, criminal mischief, and using violence to resist an officer.

He was eventually released on a $20,000 bond. Polo G maintains the police are targeting him for unknown reasons.

1 of the officers told us they was on us since we got Off our Jet….. — Polo.G🐐 (@Polo_Capalot) June 13, 2021

“1 of the officers told us that they was on us since we Got off our Jet….,” The rapper said adding that “they playin foul in Miami.”

The rapper’s mother Stacia Mac also blasted the cops after the arrest following his record release party.

“None of these charges would be possible if the POLICE did not make contact with my son Polo G!!! He was NOT the driver. He was a PASSENGER and a professionally licensed vehicle with security,” Stacia Mac said.