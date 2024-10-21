Polo G Arrested On Gun Charges Again

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Polo G was busted on gun charges for the second time in 2024. HIs latest arrest happened just days before his Hood Poet Tour’s first show.

Polo G was arrested for felony possession of a concealed weapon in San Fernando Valley, California on Saturday (October 19). He remains in custody at the Van Nuys Jail, per Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department records.

According to TMZ, authorities busted Polo G for gun possession during a traffic stop. He was pulled over for speeding. Officers found a loaded pistol while searching his vehicle.

Polo G, whose real name is Taurus Bartlett, was previously arrested on gun charges in April. Cops apprehended him after a maid found a gun in his New York hotel. He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and possession of a loaded firearm.

The Columbia Records artist’s October 19 arrest wasn’t the first time he landed in a California jail. Last year, he was booked for possession of a short-barreled rifle following a raid of his Los Angeles area home. His lawyer claimed he was illegally detained.

Polo G’s latest legal woes may threaten his Hood Poet Tour if he can’t secure his release from jail. His tour is scheduled to begin in Denver on Thursday (October 24). Shows are booked through the end of the month and much of November.

Check out the tour dates below.