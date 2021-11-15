Polo G Declares Chicago Has The Best Rappers

Jacksonville’s Yungeen Ace has something to say about that claim.

Which American city is running Hip Hop at the moment? According to Chicago’s Polo G, his hometown is presently producing the top talent in the culture.

Polo G took to Twitter on Sunday to make a disputed declaration. The Hall of Fame album creator tweeted, “Chicago got the best rappers.”

Chicago is also the locale that raised contemporary acts such as Kanye “Ye” West, Lil Durk, Chance The Rapper, Chief Keef, and G Herbo. Late rap stars Juice WRLD and King Von also claimed Chicago as home.

“[And I’m talking about] really rapping not just making good songs, but saying the s### that the real ones gone feel 💯🌪️,” Polo G later added.

Polo G did receive some pushback for his definitive claim about the Windy City. For example, Yungeen Ace had a lighthearted reaction to Polo’s tweet about Chicago rappers.

“Ya after Florida rappers🤣,” wrote Yungeen Ace in a quote-tweet response. Polo G then replied, “We prolly both biased 😂.”

The conversation about cities with the best emcees is taking place as Polo G prepares to drop the deluxe version of his #1 album Hall of Fame. The 2.0 edition of the project will hit DSPs on December 3.

