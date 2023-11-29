Polo G Sues Promoter For Lying To Public With False Advertisements

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Polo G claimed a booking agency damaged his reputation by continuing to promote him for shows following a breach of contract.

Polo G accused a booking agency of promoting him for shows it knew he would not perform at in November. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, the Columbia Records artist filed a lawsuit against J. Noah B.V. and its owner Jozef Wanno in New York on Monday (November 27).

The lawsuit claimed J. Noah B.V. continued to advertise Polo G (a.k.a. Taurus Bartlett) for November events even though his representatives demanded the promoter stop advertising him. Bloomberg Law first reported the lawsuit.

“Defendants have committed a shocking and outrageous fraud upon the public,” Polo G’s lawyers wrote. “Specifically, Defendants are using Barlett’s name, image and Polo G trademark without permission in false advertisements. In their false advertisements, Defendants have lied to the public by falsely asserting that Bartlett would perform live at certain venues on specified dates during November 2023. At all relevant times, Defendants knew these performances would not occur.”

Attorneys said J. Noah B.V. and Wanno “willfully failed and refused to cease their wrongful behavior.” The promoter allegedly breached its contract with Polo G, who was supposed to be paid $495,000 for a string of shows. J. Noah B.V. failed to pay 25 percent of the total fee upfront per the terms of the deal.

Polo G claimed the agency further breached the contract by not properly promoting the shows. His lawyers also argued he was not obligated to perform because he suffered an injury, which prevented him from performing. Reps for the rapper allegedly offered to provide a doctor’s letter to prove he was injured, but the promoter ignored them.

The lawsuit said the promoter hurt Polo G’s reputation in the live music industry and damaged his relationship with the public. He sought “financial recovery for the serious harm they have caused him.” Polo G asked for damages, injunctive relief and attorneys’ fees, among other requests.