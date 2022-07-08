Polo G Tells A Miami Cop ‘You Broke,’ Says He Wanted to Make Him Feel Less Than A Man

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rap star Polo G had some choice words for police officers, after he was arrested while trying to celebrate his own record release last year!

Last year, rapper Polo G was arrested and charged with assaulting an officer. However, the charges were eventually dropped.

New police-generated footage has emerged showing the artist beating the cop in the head – with some hood knowledge about the necessity of hustle and generational wealth.

But the officer was not trying to hear that at all.

AllHipHop.com reported that on June 12, 2021, the Chicago rapper was arrested for having an altercation with the Miami police. Polo G was charged with battery on a police officer, firefighter, resisting arrest with violence, and criminal mischief, after his album release party.

He was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center around 8:45 a.m. and held on a $20,000 bond.

Little information was known about the arrest other than the officer’s side of the story.

It was alleged that while Polo G was in the backseat of a police patrol car, he kicked at the car doors and window bars. He also alleged that Polo G broke the electronic mechanism for operating one of the officer’s windows.

At some point, the criminal charges went away.

Now, new police bodycam footage has emerged, and you see the 23-year-old did assault the cop, but not how everyone thinks. He gave that man a straight-up tongue lashing … as only a rich, hood, street-talking rapper could do.

The rapper told the officer, “You broke as hell,” as the cop tried to stop him.

“Here we go about the broke and the money. Oh my god,” the cop sighs.

“I’m just sayin’, do you got $10,000 in your bank account right now? I’m just sayin’, bro. If you die right now, what can you give your kids? If you die right now, what could you give the lady that you in bed with?” the rapper continued with questions.

“What could you give to your mama? Have you ever bought yo’ mama anything? Did you buy yo’ mama a car? Did you buy yo’ mama a house? I did that,” Polo G said.

“Good for you, bro. I’m glad you did that… I would love to do that one day,” the cop said.

“You would love to do it, but you never will,” Polo G quipped.

At some point, the cop asks the rapper if he was trying to feel like he was less of a man because he didn’t make much money, and in a relentless-don’t-let-up clap back, he said, “Yes.”

Then he listed all the other jobs he could have had to become a better provider.