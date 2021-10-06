Pooh Shiesty Withdraws Request To Delay Federal Armed Robbery Trial

Pooh Shiesty’s trial for federal gun and robbery charges will proceed in October as planned after his lawyers withdrew a request to delay it.

Pooh Shiesty has changed his mind about delaying his trial for armed robbery.

According to Rolling Stone, lawyers for Pooh Shiesty and his co-defendants withdrew a request to delay the court proceedings. The trial is scheduled to begin on October 25.

Pooh Shiesty, whose real name is Lontrell Williams, was indicted for his alleged role in an armed robbery and shooting in Miami-Dade County, Florida. The Atlantic Records artist and two 21-year-old men, Bobby Brown and Jayden Darosa, are accused of robbing and shooting two victims at the Landon Bay Hotel in Bay Harbor Islands in October 2020.

Authorities say Pooh Shiesty and his associates went to the hotel to buy high-end sneakers and marijuana. During the transaction, the 21-year-old rapper allegedly shot one man in the buttocks and Brown shot another in the hip. Both victims survived, but the shoes and weed were stolen.

Pooh Shiesty and his co-defendants have been charged with one count of conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of a crime of violence, conspiring to commit a Hobbs Act robbery, committing a Hobbs Act robbery and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Pooh Shiesty pleaded not guilty to all four charges.

Last week, the legal team for Pooh Shiesty asked the court to delay his trial to properly build his defense. Lawyers sought to push the trial back to at least December 6, but prosecutors said it would need to be delayed until February 2020 if the request was granted.

Pooh Shiesty and his co-defendants switched course in a legal filing on Monday, declaring it was “in their best interest to proceed to trial” on October 25. Their lawyers made the decision to proceed despite a “voluminous” amount of discovery involved.

The Memphis-bred rapper’s legal team may have been worried about what prosecutors could do with more time to prepare for the case. According to Rolling Stone, the feds told the court they were reviewing new allegations and a possible superseding indictment.