Feds Indict Pooh Shiesty; Use Instagram Against Him

Rapper Pooh Shiesty has been indicted over an alleged shooting and robbery of two men outside of the Miami area hotel. The rapper, real name Lontrell Williams, is presently in federal custody.

Pooh Shiesty appeared in court Tuesday afternoon and was charged with a myriad of crimes including discharging a firearm during a violent crime, conspiracy and robbery under the law regulating commerce, according to the Miami Herald.

The 21-year old was initially charged and freed on bond, but he was soon put back in jail over an alleged shooting at the famed King of Diamonds strip club on memorial day.

“We have been in communication with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and we believe they have a federal detainer on him and are likely to file federal charges,” his defense attorney, Saam Zangeneh, told the Herald previously. “That doesn’t change our position as to his 100 percent innocence, in both state and federal matters.”

Bobby Brown and Jayden Darosa are also charge in the case, along with Pooh Shiesty.

In October, the trio sought to buy weed and expensive sneakers from two men at the Landon Hotel in Bay Harbor Islands. Something went awry and Shiesty allegedly shot both me, in the hips and the buttocks.

The whole thing was was captured on video surveillance.

It is considered a robbery because Shiesty did not pay for the weed or the pricey kicks.

Investigators have been able to strengthen their case through social media, reports say.

They reportedly found a Louis Vuitton bag that fell out of Pooh Shiesty’s rented McLaren, with a whopping $40,912 dollars in cash. In his stories, the feds say Instagram posts showed the rapper and “several long rifles and plethora of $100.00 bills.” On top of that, a $100 bill in the bag had the same serial number as seen on IG.

AllHipHop will continue to report on this as it develops.



