Pooh Shiesty Speaks Out About Rumors He Hooked Up With Trans Woman

The 1017 Records/Atlantic Records rhymer goes on IG Live to react to the viral drama.

Lontrell “Pooh Shiesty” Williams Jr. is pushing back against rumors that he was involved with a transgender woman. Social media users began questioning if the “Back in Blood” hitmaker was the person seen in sexually suggestive screenshots.

Reportedly, a trans woman named Nicki P posted videos online that included a bare-chested man wearing a 1017 chain and a long-nailed hand wearing a wristwatch. The Atlanta resident wrote in one caption, “Wit yo favorite rapper! Literally! Thanks for the AP DADDY.”

Trans Woman Posted Video “Wit Yo Favorite Rapper” Has People Speculating it’s Pooh Shiesty in the Video pic.twitter.com/eKwzhqfpGL — DomisLive NEWS (@domislivenews) May 10, 2021

Nearly instantly, Twitter sleuths speculated the jewelry belonged to 1017 Records signee Pooh Shiesty. Other aspiring detectives determined the 1017 chains were fake and therefore the man in the clip could not be the Memphis-raised rapper.

As the theories played out on social media, Pooh Shiesty started reacting to the drama associated with his name. At first, he sent a now-deleted message to his 246,000 Twitter followers that read, “Can’t no internet tell u who I’m [f######].”

Pooh Shiesty also posted on the platform, “Go Play with somebody who ain’t gone kill you.” That statement could be referring to reports of accelerating fatal violence against transgender citizens across the nation. Some people interpreted the tweet as a possible threat.

Go Play with somebody who ain’t gone kill you — Slime Lil Dude (@pooh_shiesty) May 10, 2021

And on that man on my face I ain’t comment that 💯 that’s my response — Slime Lil Dude (@pooh_shiesty) May 11, 2021

The self-described Slime Lil Dude also added, “And on that man on my face I ain’t comment that 💯that’s my response.” However, it is not clear if Pooh Shiesty’s tweets were referring to the Nicki P allegations or another viral controversy involving YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s ex-girlfriend Jania Meshell.

Professional boxer Devin Haney and Jania Meshell apparently ended their relationship in recent days. Pooh Shiesty was brought into the couple’s public split after he was accused of commenting “She was in my dm” under an Instagram blog post about Haney and Meshell. The 21-year-old southerner denied leaving that comment.

In addition, Pooh Shiesty went on Instagram Live to address both situations. When it comes to the Nicki P allegations, he stated, “F###### and s###… Quit playing with 1017’s name though. That’s the wrong clout. That s### gonna lead to a shorter life span. Your a## gonna check out of here… They ain’t playing with me, they playing with 1017. They know I ain’t got no neck tattoo.”