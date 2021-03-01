Watch Pooh Shiesty Perform “Back In Blood” and “Guard Up” For Vevo’s ‘Ctrl’

(AllHipHop News)
Lontrell “Pooh Shiesty” Williams Jr. scored a Top 40 hit on the Hot 100 with “Back In Blood” featuring Lil Durk. The Memphis-Chicago collaboration remains in the Top 10 of the daily U.S. Apple Music and Spotify charts.
Vevo recently announced Pooh Shiesty as the music video network’s latest artist to take part in the Ctrl series. As part of the visual presentation, the second-generation rapper from Tennesse ran through the songs “Back In Blood” and “Guard Up.”
On February 5, Pooh Shiesty released his debut mixtape titled Shiesty Season. The Atlantic Records/1017 Records release debuted at #4 on the Billboard 200 chart with 62,000 first-week units. Besides Lil Durk, the 21-year-old newcomer recruited Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, and others for the tape.
Pooh Shiesty’s “Back In Blood (Live Session)” and “Guard Up (Live Session)” were published on his official YouTube channel. Vevo has also presented live Ctrl performances by SiR, Freddie Gibbs, Royce Da 5’9″, Lil Baby, Rapsody, Fat Joe, Jeezy, Jadakiss, Fabolous, A$AP Ferg, G Herbo, Mulatto, King Von, Lil Tjay, and more.