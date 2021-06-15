Pooh Shiesty Catches Break In Shooting – Security Guard Can’t Remember Anything

Pooh Shiesty may get a huge break in a case claiming he shot a security guard at a popular strip club.

The rap star was arrested on June 8, after an appearance at the King Of Diamonds strip club in Miami over the Memorial Day weekend holiday.

The rapper was accused of shooting a security guard in the ankle, after he allegedly lost $40,000 in cash after his appearance.

Footage of the rapper walking through brandishing a gun went viral, and Pooh Shiesty was eventually arrested and charged with aggravated battery, and held without bond.

According to his lawyer Bradford Cohen, the security guard who claims he was shot now says he can’t even remember giving his initial statement to the police.

The security guard named Frivin For, said in a sworn deposition, that he was on the powerful painkiller Dilaudid the night of the shooting.

According to For, he can’t recall Pooh Shiesty aiming, or shooting at him.

The security guard says he does not want to press charges against Pooh Shiesty and he’s apparently refusing the cooperate with Florida authorities.

Although he could still be prosecuted for aggravated battery, Cohen says the new revelation is at least enough to grant Pooh Shiesty bond.