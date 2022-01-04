Prosecutors dropped three federal charges against Pooh Shiesty after he pleaded guilty to a single firearms conspiracy charge.

Pooh Shiesty avoided a possible life sentence by pleading guilty to a single firearms conspiracy charge.

According to Rolling Stone, Pooh Shiesty pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of violent and drug-trafficking crimes on Tuesday (January 4). As part of a plea deal, federal prosecutors dropped three other charges against him.

The 21-year-old rapper was facing federal charges of conspiring to commit a Hobbs Act robbery, committing a Hobbs Act robbery and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. The charges stemmed from his alleged role in an October 2020 shooting and robbery.

Pooh Shiesty, whose real name is Lontrell Williams, was accused of shooting a man in the buttocks at the Landon Hotel in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida in 2020. Prosecutors said the Memphis native and two co-defendants went there to purchase marijuana and high-end sneakers.

The Gucci Mane protégé agreed to a plea deal after the alleged victim, 28-year-old Brandon Cooper, was indicted in a bank-fraud scheme. Last October, Pooh Shiesty’s lawyer Bradford Cohen spoke to Rolling Stone about the negotiations.

“We’ve entered into plea negotiations because there have been developments in the case that I think changed the dynamics of the case,” Cohen said.

Prosecutors have recommended a sentence of 97 months for Pooh Shiesty. He has been in jail since July.

Magistrate Judge Lauren Fleischer Louis warned Pooh Shiesty that he may face a harsher sentence while accepting his plea. He will be sentenced by Chief Judge K. Michael Moore at a later date.

In December, Pooh Shiesty released a freestyle from behind bars. He also provided an update to fans via Instagram.

“Ima Be Back In A Minute Won’t Be To Long Til I’m Free,” he wrote. “I LOVE ALL MY FANS AND THE ONES WHO STILL SUPPORTING ME…. I Still Remain Untouched And Unfuckwitable, Still Talkin My S### Like I’m 8feet 3, Still Poppin King S###, Still Having My Way Like King Eatin Like A King And Thinking Like A Winner, Ain’t Sh*t Changed But How My Clothes Get Washed And How The Doors Gettin Locked.”

Listen to his “Federal Contraband” freestyle below.