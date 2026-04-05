Pooh Shiesty’s Lawyer Says Gucci Mane Robbery Is Complex Industry Dispute

Pooh Shiesty’s lawyer challenged prosecutors’ framing of the Gucci Mane robbery, claiming it was a complex industry dispute.

Pooh Shiesty is facing serious federal charges after his lawyer claimed prosecutors are oversimplifying what he describes as a complex industry dispute.

The Memphis rapper’s attorney, John Helms, said the government’s characterization of the January 10 Dallas studio incident misses crucial context about the music business and contractual disagreements between his client and Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records label.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Helms told reporters that people’s motivations are frequently misunderstood.

“The government tries to characterize this as a dispute over money between Lontrell and his record label, but in this business, things are very often not what they seem, and people’s motivations are very often not what they seem,” Helms said.

According to court records, Pooh Shiesty allegedly orchestrated an armed robbery at a Dallas recording studio where he forced Gucci Mane at gunpoint to sign paperwork releasing him from his recording contract.

Prosecutors say he acted as the ringleader with eight other men, including his father, Lontrell Williams Sr.

The group allegedly took Gucci Mane’s wedding ring, watch, earrings, and cash during the confrontation.

Pooh Shiesty, born Lontrell Williams Jr., rose to prominence in 2021 with his breakout hit “Back in Blood” and his project Shiesty Season.

He’d been signed to 1017 Records since 2020 after Gucci Mane discovered him through his early social media success.

The 26-year-old was serving home detention at the time of the alleged robbery, wearing an ankle monitor as part of his release conditions from a previous federal firearms conspiracy conviction in Florida.

The other men charged alongside Pooh Shiesty include rapper Big30, born Rodney Wright Jr., who allegedly barricaded the studio door to prevent victims from escaping.

All nine defendants face kidnapping and conspiracy charges that carry potential life sentences.

Pooh Shiesty’s legal team is preparing his defense as the case moves through federal court in Texas.

Helms stated that his client’s side of the story will emerge as the case progresses and will likely differ significantly from the government’s version of events.