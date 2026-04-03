Gucci Mane Kidnappers Ran Their Mouths On Social Media Hours After Crime

Gucci Mane was robbed and kidnapped at gunpoint by Pooh Shiesty and Big30 at a Dallas studio on January 10, according to the DOJ.

Gucci Mane was robbed and kidnapped at gunpoint by rappers Pooh Shiesty and Big30 at a Dallas recording studio on January 10, according to federal authorities.

The Department of Justice announced the arrests of eight suspects in the case with a ninth suspect still being pursued. U.S. Attorney Ryan Rabel revealed the details during a press conference.

“This week, nine individuals, including well-known musical artists, kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint numerous victims at a music studio in Dallas, Texas. Eight of the nine were arrested yesterday in Dallas, Memphis, and Nashville.”

The incident began when three music industry professionals traveled to Dallas for a business meeting arranged by Pooh Shiesty, who is signed to Gucci’s 1017 label.

The meeting was supposed to discuss contract terms with one of the victims. Once inside the studio, the situation turned violent. Rabel explained.

“As alleged, once these three men were inside the recording studio, [Pooh Shiesty] and eight co-conspirators, several of whom traveled from Memphis, Tennessee, executed a coordinated armed takeover. As alleged, [Pooh Shiesty] produced an AK-style pistol and forced one of the victims to sign a release from the recording contract at gunpoint. The remaining conspirators displayed firearms and robbed the other victims of Rolex watches, jewelry, cash, and other high-value items.”

The violence escalated beyond the robbery.

According to Rabel: “One of the victims was actually choked by one of the defendants to the point of near unconsciousness. Defendant [Big 30] barricaded the studio door with his body to prevent the victims from escaping.”

The suspects arrested include Pooh Shiesty, Big30, Kadarius Waters, Demarion Gibson, DeMarcus Glover, Corday Johnson, Darian McDaniel, and Pooh Shiesty’s father Lontrell Williams Sr., who allegedly helped plan the attack.

Terrence Rodgers remains at large. What made the case even more serious was Pooh Shiesty’s status at the time.

Rabel stated: “The ringleader of the conspiracy, Lantrell Williams Jr., was on home confinement at the time of the offense, as alleged for a prior firearms conspiracy charge and conviction out of the Southern District of Florida. His father, Lantrell Williams Sr., is alleged to have helped plan and execute the federal kidnapping as charged in the complaint.”

Pooh Shiesty had been released from prison last October after serving three years for a gun charge. He had pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of crimes of violence and drug trafficking.

The suspects made a critical mistake by posting their stolen goods online.

Rabel revealed: “Within hours of leaving the Dallas studio, a number of the defendants were on social media displaying some of the items that appeared to be the jewelry that had been robbed from the victims.”

Federal investigators used multiple forms of evidence to build their case, including electronic monitoring data placing Pooh Shiesty at the crime scene, cell phone records, license plate reader data, rental car records, surveillance footage, fingerprint evidence, and Greyhound bus records showing defendants traveling from Dallas to Memphis the day after the offense.

The charges carry serious penalties. Sentencing could range from zero to life imprisonment depending on criminal history and other factors.

The fact that Pooh Shiesty committed the crime while on home confinement is considered an aggravating factor.

Pooh Shiesty rose to fame with his 2020 breakout hit “Back in Blood” and signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 label. Big30 is known for various collaborations in the rap scene, including 2021’s Neighbors with Pooh Shiesty.