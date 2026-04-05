Pooh Shiesty’s Mom Responds To Arrest With Foul-Mouthed Spiritual Post

Pooh Shiesty’s mother, Gladys Baines, goes live on Facebook and posts cryptic spiritual messages supporting her son.

Pooh Shiesty is facing federal charges and his mother is speaking out now that her son is facing life in prison for allegedly kidnapping Gucci Mane to get out of his recording contract.

Gladys Baines, his mother, went live on Facebook for just over a minute, and what she didn’t say spoke volumes about the chaos surrounding her son’s legal situation.

Rather than addressing the kidnapping and robbery allegations directly, she and her friends played his “Shiesty Summer” track while one companion flipped off the camera, a gesture that seemed to sum up their collective attitude toward the mounting pressure.

The cryptic nature of her response became even clearer when Baines posted a series of messages on her Facebook page that same day.

“I been blocked you hating mf’s … #Amen,” she wrote, followed by “my ears ringing. #keeptalking #blessingsonblessings,” and “It’s power in the name Jesus…”

Her social media activity came just days after her son and his father were arrested for allegedly orchestrating an armed robbery and kidnapping at a Dallas music studio involving Gucci Mane and others.

The situation surrounding Pooh Shiesty has become increasingly complex, with federal authorities alleging he orchestrated the entire scheme while on home detention following his release from federal prison.

His father, Lontrell Williams Sr., allegedly participated in planning and executing the crime along with Memphis rapper Big 30 and six other people.