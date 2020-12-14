Pop Smoke’s Legacy Lives On In Posthumous Film Debut “Boogie”

(AllHipHop News)
Late rapper Pop Smoke will make his posthumous acting debut in the upcoming film “Boogie.”
The star will appear as the basketball rival of the title character, played by Taylor Takahashi.
The “Boogie” soundtrack will also feature unreleased music from the late rapper, real name Bashar Barakah Jackson, who was shot and killed during a botched robbery at his Hollywood Hills home in February.
Paying tribute to the rap star, Boogie director Eddie Huang told The New York Times Pop gave “a thousand percent” for his first role on the big screen.
“They were tough 16-hour days, overnights, and he shot five overnights in a row,” Eddie Huang said. “Kids were coming on the bridge to watch us shoot the scenes. We would play Pop’s record. All our actors, the extras, the kids on the bridge watching us shoot scenes, everyone was doing The Woo dance. It was pretty special.”