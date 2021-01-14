Pop Smoke, Doja Cat & Rod Wave Among RIAA’s Gold & Platinum Class Of 2020

(AllHipHop News)
Fifty-three music acts earned their first Gold or Platinum Award last year. The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) celebrated those musicians by presenting the organization’s Gold & Platinum Class Of 2020.
Several high-profile Hip Hop artists were among the awardees. Doja Cat’s Hot Pink, Pop Smoke’s Meet The Woo 2, and Rod Wave’s Ghetto Gospel were honored with Gold Album Awards. Pop singer Tones And I was the only other rookie to make that list.
When it came to Multi-Platinum Single Awards, Hip Hop once again left an impact. Doja Cat was recognized twice for “Juicy” and “Say So.” Pop Smoke (“Dior”), Rod Wave (“Heart On Ice”), Jack Harlow (“WHATS POPPIN”), and 24kGoldn (“Mood”) crossed the 2x-Platinum mark too.
There were 20 Platinum Single Awards given out to new recipients in 2020. 24kGoldn (“VALENTINO”), Baby Keem (“ORANGE SODA”), Doja Cat (“Like That”), Don Toliver (“No Idea”), G Herbo (“PTSD”), JayDaYoungan (“23 Island”), Money Man (“24”), Pop Smoke (“For The Night” & “Mood Swings”), and others scored Platinum records.
In addition, the RIAA distributed 48 Gold Single Awards to first-timers including ones for 03 Greedo (“Trap House”), Chloe x Halle (“Do It”), Fivio Foreign (“Big Drip”), Giveon (“LIKE I WANT YOU”), iann dior (“emotions,” “gone girl” & “Prospect”), J.I the Prince of N.Y (“Need Me”), Mulatto (“B*tch From Da Souf”), SiR (“Hair Down”), and Snoh Aalegra (“I Want You Around”).
“We are thrilled to induct 53 artists into RIAA’s Gold & Platinum Class of 2020. Earning your first Gold or Platinum Award is a sign of true success and limitless possibilities. Congratulations to this year’s artists, their labels, and teams!” states Mitch Glazier, RIAA Chairman & CEO.