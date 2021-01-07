Pop Smoke’s Brother Obasi Jackson Shares “Deep” Conversation He Had With Late Rapper

(AllHipHop News)
Obasi Jackson revealed some of the conversations he had with his brother before the rapper was shot and killed in Los Angeles.
Pop Smoke’s brother will be forever grateful that he was able to have a “deep conversation” with the rapper the week before his death.
Obasi Jackson – the older brother of Smoke – opened up about dealing with the loss of a sibling during a chat with Taraji P. Henson on her Facebook Watch series, “Peace of Mind with Taraji.”
Reflecting on Smoke’s death following a home invasion robbery in February 2020, Jackson said: “Me losing my only brother, I’m going to miss so many things. I won’t be able to hug my brother again, tell him I love him, see him again. (I) won’t be able to play basketball with him again, work out with him again. I won’t be able to show him my accomplishments.”
But Jackson remains grateful that he was able to have an honest conversation with his sibling in the week before he died.
“Me, my mom, and my brother sat in a room for hours which had not happened in years,” he smiled. “That last conversation was ‘Okay, I know my brother loves me and he knows I definitely love him’ and he said he loved me.”