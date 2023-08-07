Pop Smoke’s Murder Linked To Dead Man Found In Barrel 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Police are investigating if Javonnta Murphy’s death was a retaliation killing.

The world lost Bashar “Pop Smoke” Jackson on February 19, 2020. Gunmen killed the 20-year-old rapper during a home invasion in Hollywood Hills, California.

New reports suggest Jackson’s passing could be connected to an additional murder. According to TMZ, Los Angeles law enforcement officials have begun investigating a dead body found inside a barrel.

Apparently, someone discovered Javonnta Murphy, 32, inside the barrel on a beach in Malibu. Javonnta Murphy is said to be the brother of Jaquan Murphy, one of the original suspects in Pop Smoke’s murder.

Police also arrested four other suspects in the Pop Smoke case. In addition to Jaquan Murphy, Keandre D. Rodgers, Corey Walker, and two unnamed teenagers faced various charges including first-degree murder.

Authorities reportedly cleared Jaquan Murphy of any charges in connection to Pop Smoke’s death. He currently awaits a criminal trial for an unrelated murder in Los Angeles County.

Earlier this year, one underage defendant pled guilty to home invasion robbery and received a sentence of four years and two months in a juvenile facility. Another underage defendant admitted to a first-degree murder charge.

Pop Smoke rose to national fame in 2019 with his breakout hit “Welcome to the Party.” Nicki Minaj jumped on the song’s official remix that year. 2020’s Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon album spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.