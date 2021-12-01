Porsha Williams Talks Being “Mentally Abused” By R. Kelly

“He had just been one of the men who was a predator in my life.”

Porsha Williams is currently promoting the Porsha’s Family Matters reality show and The Pursuit of Porsha memoir. One section of the book covers Williams’s past relationship with now-convicted sex trafficker Robert “R.” Kelly.

The Pursuit of Porsha reportedly details how R. Kelly allegedly invited the then-25-year-old Atlanta native to his Chicago mansion in 2007 to record music. Porsha Williams claimed she heard women being abused by Kelly and was traumatized by the experience.

This week, Porsha Williams stopped by The Tamron Hall Show to talk about the revelations detailed in her book. Hall asked The Real Housewives of Atlanta star about her time dealing with R. Kelly and why she spoke out about the ordeal now.

“Putting R. Kelly’s name in the book, because some people I named, some people I didn’t name, and putting his name in the book is just putting a name to another face that I had already encountered before,” stated Porsha Williams. “He had just been one of the men who was a predator in my life, who had taken advantage of me and mentally abused me in my life.”

Williams added, “So I saw him no different than those same men. That same darkness, the same treatment, they faced and met the same Porsha who didn’t know her self-worth. I didn’t love myself. I didn’t see who I was in those situations. I was a grown woman. I had a penthouse in Buckhead. I had my own business. I wasn’t your usual so-called victim. But because as a young woman, I did not value who I was.”

On September 27, a federal jury in Brooklyn found R. Kelly guilty of racketeering, bribery, sexual exploitation of a child, forced labor, and sex trafficking. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and up to life in prison. Kelly was also indicted for federal child pornography and obstruction charges in Illinois. That case is pending.