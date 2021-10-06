YouTube Suspends R. Kelly Channels Following Sex Trafficking Conviction

It appears the #MuteRKelly campaign is not over. After Robert “R.” Kelly was convicted of sex trafficking in federal court, Google-owned YouTube removed two channels connected to the Grammy-winning singer.

According to Bloomberg, YouTube suspended RKellyTV and RKellyVevo. However, R. Kelly’s music catalog is still available for streaming on YouTube Music.

When a YouTube user attempts to watch RKellyTV content, a message reads, “This account has been terminated for a violation of YouTube’s Terms of Service.”

“Ultimately we are taking this action to protect our users similar to other platforms,” read part of a memo written by Nicole Alston, YouTube’s Vice-President of legal.

In addition, a YouTube spokesperson acknowledged, “We can confirm that we have terminated two channels linked to R. Kelly in accordance with our creator responsibility guidelines.”

The #MuteRKelly movement attempted to pressure record companies and streaming services to stop supporting R. Kelly because of decades-long sexual misconduct accusations.

2019’s Surviving R. Kelly documentary catapulted the sexual abuse conversation surrounding Kelly into the mainstream which led to numerous law enforcement investigations.

Federal Jury Convicts R. Kelly Of Sex-Related Crimes

On September 27, a Brooklyn jury found R. Kelly guilty of racketeering, bribery, sexual exploitation of a child, forced labor, and sex trafficking. The self-described Pied Piper of R&B is facing a minimum of 10 years in federal prison.

“Today’s guilty verdict forever brands R. Kelly as a predator, who used his fame and fortune to prey on the young, the vulnerable, and the voiceless for his own sexual gratification,” stated Jacquelyn M. Kasulis, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

Kasulis continued, “A predator who used his inner circle to ensnare underage teenage girls, and young women and men, for decades, in a sordid web of sex abuse, exploitation, and degradation.”

The United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois also obtained an indictment against R. Kelly for federal child pornography and obstruction charges. Additionally, the 54-year-old Chicago native was charged with state crimes in Illinois and Minnesota.

While R. Kelly maintains his innocence in each of those cases, there are rumors suggesting he is considering working with federal prosecutors in order to secure a reduced sentence. WGCI-FM claims Kelly could reveal other celebrities that allegedly engaged in sex acts with minors.