Post Malone Admits Culture Vulture Accusations Drove Him To Drink 

Post Malone is opening up about being labeled a culture vulture by Hip-Hop fans and a one-hit-wonder early in his career.

During a recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the “Sunflower” hitmaker addressed early criticism leveled at him by Hip-hop fans. Asked how he felt being branded a culture vulture, Post Malone replied, “It sucked. I was a kid.”

According to Posty, he “drank a lot” to cope and would take it personally. “It’s hard not to,” he explained.

Last year, Post Malone went viral after fans shared concerns that he was out of it during a concert. His noticeably slimmer figure sparked speculation he was using hard drugs or developed an illness. However, he explained that “dad life kicked in,” and his baby daughter spurred him to make a few lifestyle improvements.

“I decided to kick soda, and start eating better so i can be around for a long time for this little angel,” he told his worried fans. “Next up is smokes and brews, but i like to consider myself a patient man.”

Post Malone Admits He Was On A Rough Path

While he made his start in Hip-Hop, Post Malone is gearing up to drop a country music album, F-1 Trillion, slated to drop on August 16.

In his new interview, Post Malone addressed the song “Yours” where he envisions his now two-year-old daughter’s wedding.

“I think about it a lot,” he explained before revealing he has “written a whole lot of songs” about his baby girl. “It changes your life in the best way ever,” he added, admitting he was “on a rough path” before settling down with his partner.

He explained that his life used to be a never-ending cycle of using alcohol to numb his pain. “I don’t feel like that anymore,” he said. “And it’s the most amazing thing.”