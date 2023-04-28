Post Malone Assures He’s Drug-Free & Healthier Than Ever After Fans Share Health Concerns  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Post Malone said he’s not taking drugs and has ditched soda and improved his diet so he can live a long healthy life for his baby daughter.

Post Malone says he’s not taking drugs and is in the shape of his life after fans expressed concern for the musician’s health over his recent dramatic weight loss.

The “Circles” hitmaker has been spotted sporting a noticeably slimmer figure in recent months, leading to comments from fans worried about his health. Some shared footage of his recent performances suggesting the rapid weight loss could be due to a sudden illness or even drug addiction.

Fans get worried for Post Malone after watching him perform like this🙏🏾😕🙇🏽‍♂️pic.twitter.com/d3NMe7dn1N — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) February 6, 2023

Post Malone Confirms “I’m Not Doing Drugs”

However, according to Post Malone, fatherhood has given him a new lease on life, and he’s making some big changes for the sake of his baby daughter. He took to Instagram on Thursday evening to share an update with his fans, assuring them he’s doing just fine.

“i wanted to say that i’m not doing drugs, i’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and i’d suppose, performance on stage,” Post Malone began. “i’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier. i guess dad life kicked in and i decided to kick soda, and start eating better so i can be around for a long time for this little angel. next up is smokes and brews, but i like to consider myself a patient man… lol!”

After the health update, Post Malone also teased that he’s been working on new music before promising to post more often.

“my brain is in a super dope place, and i’m the happiest i’ve been in a long time,” he added. “if you’re having a hard time or need some love, i can say that you’re loved more than you know, and keep f###### crushing it. goodnight nerds😤spread love and rock on🥾🥾🥾.” Read his update in full below.

Post Malone welcomed his first child, a daughter, with his fiancée in May 2022. The 27-year-old rapper has kept the details surrounding his daughter and her mother extremely private. He broke the news of her arrival in the most nonchalant way possible, just weeks after announcing he was expecting a child.

“I woke up at 2:30 in the afternoon, I went and I kissed my baby girl and then I went to play some video games,” Post Malone said during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, last June.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Post Malone became the only act in history to collect over six Diamond Single Awards, eight in total. Read about the monumental achievement at AllHipHop.com.