Post Malone Breaks The Record For Most RIAA-Certified Diamond Songs

For a song to achieve Diamond status, the track must sell more than 10 million RIAA units. Post Malone is the only act in history to collect over six Diamond Single Awards.

On April 20, the Recording Industry Association of America officially certified “Circles,” “Better Now,” and “I Fall Apart” as Diamond singles. Previously, Post Malone crossed the 10 million mark with “Sunflower,” “Congratulations,” “White Iverson,” “Psycho,” and “Rockstar.”

“Sunflower” with Swae Lee achieved 17x-Platinum certification in November 2022. That collaboration from Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse became the highest-certified song of all time. “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus also reached 17x-Platinum later in the same month.

Posty currently has eight Diamond-certified songs, the most ever. Bruno Mars previously held the record for the most Diamond singles with six in his catalog. Drake and The Weeknd both have five Diamond-certified songs.

In celebration of his record-breaking accomplishment, Post Malone dropped The Diamond Collection compilation on April 21. The 9-track project contains the Texan’s eight Diamond singles as well as his new track “Chemical.“

As Post Malone continues to rack up RIAA plaques for his songs, the 27-year-old rapper/singer also has multi-Platinum albums in his discography. 2016’s Stoney (5x-Platinum), 2018’s Beerbongs & Bentleys (5x-Platinum), and 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding (4x-Platinum) each moved more than four million units.

Beerbongs & Bentleys and Hollywood’s Bleeding both peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Malone also scored four Number Ones on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Rockstar” featuring 21 Savage remained in the Hot 100’s top position for eight weeks.