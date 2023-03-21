Post Malone Agrees To Last-Minute Settlement In “Circles” Lawsuit To Avoid Trial

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Post Malone reached a settlement with musician Tyler Armes, who sued the chart-topping artist over the hit single “Circles.”

Post Malone settled a lawsuit before the case’s trial began on Tuesday (March 21).

According to multiple reports, Post Malone reached a last-minute agreement in a dispute over his multi-platinum song “Circles.” The court learned of the settlement during jury selection for the trial.

Tyler Armes, a member of the band Down with Webster, sued Post Malone in 2020. Armes claimed he co-wrote “Circles” but didn’t receive any credit or compensation.

Armes argued he co-wrote the song’s keyboard chords and guitar melody during a session in 2018. The musician said he was offered a five percent share of publishing royalties after the song was released. He tried to negotiate for more, but Post Malone’s team allegedly revoked the offer.

Post Malone denied Armes’ alleged contributions. His attorneys accused Armes of lying.

“It is an age-old story in the music business that when a song earns the type of runaway success that ‘Circles’ has garnered, an individual will come out of the woodwork to falsely claim to take credit for the song and demand unwarranted and unearned windfall profits from the song,” lawyers contended. “This lawsuit arises from such a story.”

“Circles” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2019. Terms of the deal with Armes haven’t been disclosed.