Post Malone Hospitalized With Breathing Trouble, Cancels Boston Performance

Rap star Post Malone was forced to cancel his show in Boston last night after he woke up with serious pain, which sent him to the hospital. Read more!

Post Malone has been hospitalized after experiencing a “very difficult time” breathing.

The “Rockstar” hitmaker took to Twitter to share that he was unwell and had to postpone his Twelve Carat Tour concert set to be staged at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, that evening.

“Boston, I love y’all so f###### much. On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o’clock PM, and today I woke up to a cracking sound on the right side of my body,” he wrote. “I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before. I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move.”

At a gig in St. Louis last month, Post tripped over an area of the stage used to lower instruments while performing his song “Circles.”

The star, real name Austin Richard Post, received attention from medics, and after taking around 15 minutes to recover, he returned to the stage to finish the gig.

While Post assured fans he was fine at the time, it seems he is still struggling with an injury from the incident.

“We’re in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can’t do the show tonight,” the 27-year-old continued. “I’m so f###### sorry. Everyone’s tickets for tonight’s show will be valid for the reschedule that we’re planning right now. Once again, I’m so f###### sorry, I love y’all so much. I feel terrible, but I promise I’m going to make this up to you. I love you Boston, I’ll see you soon. I’m so sorry.”

Post is next scheduled to perform in Cleveland on Tuesday.