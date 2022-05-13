Post Malone Calls ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’ His Most Honest Album

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Zane Lowe caught up with Posty to talk about his new song with Roddy Ricch.

Next month, Post Malone will return with his latest body of work. Twelve Carat Toothache drops on June 3, through Mercury Records and Republic Records.

Post Malone released the new single “Cooped Up” featuring Roddy Ricch on Thursday. Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe spoke to Malone about the Louis Bell-produced track.

“I’ve been out of my bag for a long time, and I’m trying to hop back in there. We knew what we wanted to say, and we knew what we wanted to express, not only in a song but in that particular moment on the album,” explained Post Malone.

The 26-year-old, multi-genre performer continued, “And yeah, it just came super naturally. I couldn’t even tell you. I was probably on the s###### when I wrote it.”

Post Malone also talked about his upcoming studio LP. Zane Lowe asked Posty about the possible “triumphs” and “trials” that took place between 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding and 2022’s Twelve Carat Toothache.

“Speaking on that, that’s kinda what the whole record is about. It’s the bipolar aspect and the duality of everything. And so, there’s a lot of things very much so on this record that are tongue in cheek,” said Post Malone.

The 9-time Grammy nominee added, “I think this whole record is the most honest record I’ve made, and I’m so pumped for people to hear it. Every song in there tells a story.” Twelve Carat Toothache will join an album catalog that also includes 2016’s Stoney and 2018’s Beerbongs & Bentleys.