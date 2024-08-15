Post Malone Faces Fierce Backlash Over “Culture Vulture” Complaints 

Post Malone is being called out after complaining that being labelled a culture vulture early in his career drove him to drink.
During a sit-down with CBS Sunday Morning earlier this week to promote his country music album, F-1 Trillion, Post Malone said the allegations “sucked,” adding that he was “a kid” at the time. Post claimed he “drank a lot” to cope with being called a culture vulture and would take it personally. “It’s hard not to,” he explained.
However, Hip-Hop heads fired back at the 29-year-old singer who was propelled into the spotlight with his breakthrough single “White Iverson” in 2015. After the interview, critics rushed to social media to call out Post Malone and dismiss his grievances.
Social Media Reacts
“Post Malone crying about being called a culture vulture is so funny,” one person wrote. “Cuz he literally came into the game with braids and a grill, made an album, then poopooed on the genre before leaving to make country lmao.”
One person replied, noting Post Malone, “Had braids, put on a grill, called himself the white Allen Iverson, then said he wasn’t a rapper.” They added, “The only reason I don’t think Post Malone’s a p############ is that he admitted to catfishing the black community and hip hop to sell records in 2020.”
A third user shared a quote from an interview with a Polish outlet that sparked harsh criticism for suggesting that contemporary Hip-Hop lacked emotional range.
The critic claimed Post Malone “took a fast lane to success profiting of black people.”
“If you’re looking to cry, if you’re looking to think about life, don’t listen to hip-hop,” Post said in 2017. “There’s great hip-hop songs where they talk about life and they really spit that real s###, but right now, you know, there’s not a lot of people talking about s###.”
Check out some other reactions to Post Malone’s “culture vulture” remarks below.