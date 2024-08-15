Post Malone Faces Fierce Backlash Over “Culture Vulture” Complaints 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Post Malone complained about being branded a culture vulture early in his career, but rap fans called him out on his remarks.

Post Malone is being called out after complaining that being labelled a culture vulture early in his career drove him to drink.

During a sit-down with CBS Sunday Morning earlier this week to promote his country music album, F-1 Trillion, Post Malone said the allegations “sucked,” adding that he was “a kid” at the time. Post claimed he “drank a lot” to cope with being called a culture vulture and would take it personally. “It’s hard not to,” he explained.

However, Hip-Hop heads fired back at the 29-year-old singer who was propelled into the spotlight with his breakthrough single “White Iverson” in 2015. After the interview, critics rushed to social media to call out Post Malone and dismiss his grievances.

Social Media Reacts

“Post Malone crying about being called a culture vulture is so funny,” one person wrote. “Cuz he literally came into the game with braids and a grill, made an album, then poopooed on the genre before leaving to make country lmao.”

Post Malone crying about being called a culture vulture is so funny cuz he literally came into the game with braids and a grill, made an album, then poopooed on the genre before leaving to make country lmao — IKEA Kallax Shelf (@HazeRedux) August 13, 2024

One person replied, noting Post Malone, “Had braids, put on a grill, called himself the white Allen Iverson, then said he wasn’t a rapper.” They added, “The only reason I don’t think Post Malone’s a p############ is that he admitted to catfishing the black community and hip hop to sell records in 2020.”

Had braids, put on a grill, called himself the white Allen Iverson, then said he wasn’t a rapper. The only reason I don’t think Post Malone’s a p############ is that he admitted to catfishing the black community and hip hop to sell records in 2020. https://t.co/VNwn2b7THj — Mays Gilliam ‘24 (@PresleySnipess) August 14, 2024

A third user shared a quote from an interview with a Polish outlet that sparked harsh criticism for suggesting that contemporary Hip-Hop lacked emotional range.

The critic claimed Post Malone “took a fast lane to success profiting of black people.”

“If you’re looking to cry, if you’re looking to think about life, don’t listen to hip-hop,” Post said in 2017. “There’s great hip-hop songs where they talk about life and they really spit that real s###, but right now, you know, there’s not a lot of people talking about s###.”

Post Malone took a fast lane to success profiting of black people until it was time to s### in the genre as a whole and shift into country.



Tale as old as time as Jelly Roll is doing the same exact s### as MGK and Miley Cyrus did. https://t.co/ksZ48vkkZm pic.twitter.com/D8HkJUitaU — SHAWN'S BAYOU ADVENTURE (@ShawnNOrlando) August 14, 2024

Check out some other reactions to Post Malone’s “culture vulture” remarks below.

The Post Malone sympathy s### is not gonna work on me, idk why rap fans got such a soft spot for that man — iwillkillyounigga (@TreDoes) August 14, 2024

Post Malone drinking because he was being a “culture vulture” is hilarious because all he had to do was just give respect to other black people who he was making music with…. — 🍊Elgin Barrett Eugene Smith lll🍊 (@Southside_Gunn) August 12, 2024

It’s really funny Post Malone was so upset at being called a Culture Vulture. It reminds me how yt people think being called a racist is worse than actually being racist. — Pierre Escargot (@_SpencerCharles) August 14, 2024