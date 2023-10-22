Post Malone Reveals “Hot” Secret To Dramatic Weight Loss

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Post Malone explained how his weight-loss journey began with a tour, grilled chicken, and a calorie-free revelation.

In a recent interview with [The Howard Stern Show](https://youtu.be/RG0sc6iwAjA), chart-topping artist Post Malone shared the surprising secret behind his noticeable weight loss.

The “White Iverson” singer, known for his unique blend of Hip-Hop and rock, has always been candid about his life and choices. This time, he opened up about the changes he made to his diet while on tour, which led to a significant drop in his weight.

Post Malone revealed that the first step in his weight loss journey began during his tour. He consciously decided to switch up his diet, opting for healthier choices.

“I remember I went on tour, and I was like, you know what, I’m going to eat grilled chicken, I’m going to eat carrots, and I’m going to have a little bit of white rice every night,” he shared with Howard Stern.

But the real game-changer for the artist was a simple condiment: hot sauce. Post Malone was taken aback when he discovered that hot sauce had no calories.

“I was blown away. I was like, wait, what is actually going on? Hot sauce has no calories in it. This is sick! Something good that doesn’t have calories,” he exclaimed. This revelation became a staple in his meals, adding flavor without the added calories.

The singer also mentioned the challenges of maintaining a healthy diet while on tour. After performing, artists often finish late, leading to limited food options.

“Usually, at the end of the day after a show, you’re done, you finish up around 2:00. You don’t really know what city you’re in, you don’t really know where you are, you’re just in the bus. So it’s like, what’s really open? And it’s always greasy stuff,” he explained.

By making a conscious effort to avoid such foods, Post Malone managed to shed 20 pounds. Inspired by the initial results, he continued with his healthier choices and kept the momentum going.