Post Malone Finally Explains Dramatic Weight-Loss

Post Malone That’s finally explained his dramatic weight loss. Read about what’s going on!

Post Malone has revealed the change he made to his diet to help him lose weight.

During an appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, the Circles rapper shared that he weighed approximately 240 pounds before switching up his diet.

The 28-year-old then revealed that after minimizing his soda intake, he reduced his weight to 185 pounds.

“Soda is so bad. It’s so good, but so bad,” Post told the podcast host. “(If) I had a great show, and you know what, I’m feeling a little bit naughty. I’m gonna have myself a Coke on ice.”

In a July interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, the rapper shared that becoming a father motivated him to change his lifestyle.

“I guess having a baby really put a lot into perspective and it’s really slowed me down a lot, party-wise, going out and being crazy. But it’s the most beautiful thing,” he told Zane at the time. “I just want to take some time now. And actually you mentioned all the accoutrement of success and everything that comes with that. Now I just want to take a second and enjoy it.”

Post, real name Austin Post, and his fiancée welcomed their first child, a daughter, last year.