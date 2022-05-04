Post Malone Is Going To Be A Dad

Post Malone is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, whose identity hasn’t been revealed to the public.

Post Malone’s girlfriend is pregnant with his first child.

The Republic Records artist revealed his impending fatherhood in a statement issued to TMZ on Tuesday (May 3). The identity of his girlfriend hasn’t been disclosed, but she’s described as someone out of the limelight.

“I’m excited for this next chapter in my life,” Post Malone told TMZ. “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.”

Post Malone announced he’s going to be a dad a week after he unveiled the release date for his new album Twelve Carat Toothache. His fourth studio LP is scheduled to drop on June 3.

Twelve Carat Toothache will be Post Malone’s first album since Hollywood’s Bleeding, which was released in 2019. According to a Billboard cover story from January, the upcoming project clocks in around 45 minutes.

Post Malone told Billboard the songs on Twelve Carat Toothache “speak more to how I’m feeling at the moment: the ups and downs and the disarray and the bipolar aspect of being an artist in the mainstream.”

Pre-save the album here.