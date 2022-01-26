Post Malone Is Planning To Release His Own Beer

Post Malone is also about to drop a new album titled ‘Twelve Carat Toothache,’ which will be the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding.’

Post Malone is taking his love of beer to the next level.

In an interview with Billboard, Post Malone’s manager Dre London said the Republic Records artist will be launching his own beer. The drink is in the early stages of development as its flavor profile is being tested.

Post Malone is no stranger to the alcohol industry. He released a rosé wine called Maison No. 9 in 2020. He’s also starred in multiple Bud Light advertisements.

On the music front, Post Malone is preparing to drop a new album titled Twelve Carat Toothache. He told Billboard the LP will be his shortest to date because it won’t contain filler.

“[The album will] speak more to how I’m feeling at the moment,” he said. “The ups and downs and the disarray and the bipolar aspect of being an artist in the mainstream.”

Post Malone noted he had to rediscover his creative spark in the interview.

“There was a switch that flipped, and it felt like I was making [his 2016 debut] Stoney,” he explained. “I lost that, and the hardest part is getting it back. It ebbs and flows. It’s figuring out: ‘Just because I’m not inspired to do it at the moment doesn’t mean I’m giving up.’”

No release date has been announced for Twelve Carat Toothache. The album will be his first since 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding.