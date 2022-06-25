Post Malone Launches New Clothing Line Inspired By His Daughter

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

New dad and rap star Post Malone is starting a new business for his daughter – a clothing line! Read more!

Rapper Post Malone has had many changes in his life recently and is making them work for him.

After announcing he would be getting married and that he and his fianceé just had a baby girl, he has created a business inspired by his daughter.

The rapper is getting into his new role as a papa.

According to Page Six, the “Rockstar” singer has debuted a new clothing line called the PostyCo Kids collection. It will feature anime-inspired versions of his tattooed face on sweatshirts, T-shirts, and even a onesie for newborns.

The expensively priced collection costs from $25 for a miniature-sized baseball cap to $40 for a tote page and $65 for a hoodie.

The items are available for preorder and will start shipping later in the summer, around August.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, the “Circles” rapper’s family just expanded.

He said, “I’m excited for this next chapter in my life. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember, I was sad,” he said in May when he revealed he was expecting a child.

“Time to take care of my body and my family and friends and spread as much love as we can every day.”