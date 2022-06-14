Post Malone Confirms Engagement & Daughter

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The “Congratulations” hitmaker has a new music project and a newborn child.

It has been a big month for Post Malone. The Syracuse, New York-born, Grapevine, Texas-raised musician released his 14-track fourth studio LP, Twelve Carat Toothache, on June 3.

As part of the promotion for his new project, Posty stopped by The Howard Stern Show. The interview on the SiriusXM satellite radio program included the “One Right Now” performer sharing some personal news with the public.

Post Malone confirmed to Howard Stern that he has a young daughter. The 26-year-old Republic recording artist also talked about being engaged during a conversation about writing songs while defecating.

“No one wants to come to talk to you while you are taking a s###. No one. I don’t care who it is,” said Post. Stern then asked, “But does your girlfriend ever say to you, is she your girlfriend or your wife at this point?” In response, Post Malone told the legendary radio personality, “She is my fiancée.”

Twelve Carat Toothache debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart with 121,000 first-week units. Post Malone’s latest body of work became the singer/rapper’s fourth Top 10 entry on the weekly album sales rankings.

On June 9, Post Malone presented “Twelve Carat Toothache Listening Experience” on his YouTube channel. He will begin his 33-city “Twelve Carat Tour” in Omaha, Nebraska on September 10. California-bred rapper Roddy Ricch will join Post as a special guest for the outing.