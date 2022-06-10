Post Malone Presents “Twelve Carat Toothache Listening Experience” Video

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The rapper/singer wanted to hold the event in a spaceship.

Music star Post Malone returned last week with his fourth full-length studio LP. The Republic recording artist drop Twelve Carat Toothache on June 3.

Prior to the release of the album, Post Malone invited his friends and family to hear the new project for the first time. Director Micah Bickham filmed the special event for Amazon Music’s Rotation, the streaming company’s Hip Hop and R&B brand.

Post Malone’s “Twelve Carat Toothache Listening Experience” arrived on YouTube yesterday (June 9). The 44-minute video has already collected over 190,000 views and 14,000 likes on the platform.

“I’m just trying to recreate the feeling that you get in the studio, hearing it at 6 am, just hanging out and having fun,” said Post Malone about the Twelve Carat Toothache listening session. “I originally wanted to do it in a spaceship. But it’s not possible – so I’m told.”

Industry prognosticators expect Twelve Carat Toothache will open with around 130,000 first-week units. That total would likely put Post Malone in a tight race for #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti.

2018’s Beerbongs & Bentleys and 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding reached #1. Both albums earned Multi-Platinum certifications from the RIAA. 2016’s Stoney peaked at #4 on the Billboard 200 and eventually reached 5x-Platinum status.

Post Malone also has three Diamond-certified singles. “Congratulations” featuring Quavo (11x-Platinum), “Rockstar” featuring 21 Savage (10x-Platinum), and “Sunflower” with Swae Lee (11x-Platinum) have each crossed the 10 million sales mark.