First-Week Sales Projections For Post Malone’s ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’ Are In

Will Posty earn his third Number One on the Billboard 200 chart?

On June 3, Post Malone released his fourth studio album. Twelve Carat Toothache contains guest appearances by Roddy Ricch, Doja Cat, Gunna, Fleet Foxes, The Kid LAROI, and The Weeknd.

According to HitsDailyDouble, Post Malone’s latest body of work is in a good position to land at #1 on next week’s album chart. The project is on pace to move 115,000-130,000 units in its first week.

That total would be the lowest first-week sales for Post Malone since 2016’s Stoney which opened with around 58,000 units. Stoney went on to spend 286 weeks on the Billboard 200 and earned 5x-Platinum certification.

2018’s Beerbongs & Bentleys opened with 461,000 album-equivalent units. After peaking at #1 on the Billboard 200 for three weeks, Post Malone’s sophomore LP remained on the chart for 214 weeks.

Hollywood’s Bleeding debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 with 489,000 units in 2019. The RIAA certified Hollywood’s Bleeding as 3x-Platinum. Beerbongs & Bentleys reached 5x-Platinum status.

“I think this whole record is the most honest record I’ve made, and I’m so pumped for people to hear it. Every song in there tells a story,” said Post Malone about Twelve Carat Toothache.

Post Malone is likely in a close race with Bad Bunny for the Billboard 200’s pole position. Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti currently sits at #2 by bringing in another 141,500 units in its fourth week of release.

Harry Styles’ Harry’s House remained at #1 for a second week with 160,500 units. Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers held onto #3 with 89,500 units. Future’s I Never Liked You is still at #4 with 68,000 units.

This week's top 5 on the #Billboard200:



1. @Harry_Styles Harry's House (2nd week at No. 1)

2. @sanbenito Un Verano Sin Ti

3. @kendricklamar Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

4. @future_of_music I Never Liked You

5. @MorganWallen Dangerous: The Double Album — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) June 6, 2022