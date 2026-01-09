Post Malone Looks To Take Out Trash In Texas

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Post Malone stars in the 40th anniversary “Don’t Mess With Texas” campaign, honoring the anti-litter slogan’s legacy.

Grapevine-raised superstar Post Malone has been named the face of the 40th anniversary “Don’t Mess With Texas” campaign, bringing his global fame back home to support the iconic anti-litter message that has defined Texas highways for four decades.

The Texas Department of Transportation revealed the Grammy-nominated artist as their latest celebrity spokesperson, releasing a new public service announcement that pays tribute to the campaign’s roots while promising to keep Texas roads clean for future generations.

“Let’s keep it going and do our part to keep Texas looking its best,” Post Malone said in the new advertisement. “I’m proud to take part in keeping Texas roads free from trash. ‘Don’t Mess with Texas’ has meant ‘don’t litter’ for 40 years. Let’s keep it up.”

Post was born in Syracuse, but he moved to Grapevine, Texas, when he was nine years old after his father Richard got a job working with the Dallas Cowboys.

The family settled in the Dallas-Fort Worth suburb, where he would spend his formative years developing his musical talents.

The choice of Post Malone for the milestone anniversary creates a full-circle moment for the campaign, which launched on New Year’s Day 1986 with another Dallas-area music legend.

Blues guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan, an Oak Cliff native, starred in the very first “Don’t Mess With Texas” commercial, establishing a tradition of using Texas-born celebrities to combat roadside littering.

“As we mark the 40th anniversary, it’s wonderful to not only look back at the old commercials that helped spark this iconic message, but see how the newest generation is lending their voice to helping keep our state clean and beautiful,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams.

The “Don’t Mess With Texas” slogan was created in 1985 when TxDOT began developing a new anti-litter campaign.

Marketing executives initially worried that the phrase might seem too harsh and direct, but Vaughan’s inaugural commercial proved to be an overnight success, transforming the phrase into Texas’s unofficial motto.

Over the past four decades, the campaign has featured an impressive roster of Texas celebrities, including Willie Nelson, George Strait, Lyle Lovett, Eva Longoria, Matthew McConaughey, Joe Jonas, LeAnn Rimes, Ethan Hawke, and the Dallas Cowboys.

Each spokesperson has helped reinforce the message that “Don’t Mess With Texas” means explicitly “don’t litter.”

The campaign’s success has been measurable and significant. Litter on Texas highways has dropped more than 50 percent since 1995, with continued declines recorded in recent years.

Research shows that while 96 percent of Texans recognize the “Don’t Mess With Texas” phrase, ongoing education efforts have increased understanding that it refers specifically to anti-littering from 61 percent to 71 percent.

Post Malone’s new commercial is scheduled to begin airing statewide this month, with additional promotional materials featuring the artist planned for release throughout the anniversary year.