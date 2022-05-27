Post Malone Recruits Doja Cat, The Weeknd & More For ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Post Malone’s ‘Twelve Carat Toothache is scheduled to drop on June 3 via Republic Records and its relaunched Mercury imprint.

The tracklist for Post Malone’s upcoming album Twelve Carat Toothache surfaced ahead of its release.

Apple Music’s link for the album lists 14 songs and multiple high-profile guests. Doja Cat, The Weeknd, Gunna, Roddy Ricch, The Kid LAROI and Fleet Foxes will appear on Post Malone’s next LP.

Twelve Carat Toothache is scheduled to drop on June 3. Post Malone says it’s his “most honest” album to date.

“I think this whole record is the most honest record I’ve made, and I’m so pumped for people to hear it,” he told Zane Lowe. “Every song in there tells a story.”

Twelve Carat Toothache serves as the follow-up to Post Malone’s multi-platinum selling album Hollywood’s Bleeding, which dropped in 2019. The new LP will be his first project for Mercury Records, which Republic Records relaunched in April.

Check out the tracklist for Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Toothache below.

Reputation Cooped Up feat. Roddy Ricch Lemon Tree Wrapped Around Your Finger I Like You (A Happier Song) feat. Doja Cat I Cannot Be (A Sadder Song) feat. Gunna Insane Love/Hate Letter to Alcohol feat. Fleet Foxes Wasting Angels feat. The Kid LAROI Euthanasia When I’m Alone Waiting for a Miracle One Right Now feat. The Weeknd New Recording 12, Jan 3, 2020