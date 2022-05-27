Post Malone Recruits Doja Cat, The Weeknd & More For ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’

The tracklist for Post Malone’s upcoming album Twelve Carat Toothache surfaced ahead of its release.
Apple Music’s link for the album lists 14 songs and multiple high-profile guests. Doja Cat, The Weeknd, Gunna, Roddy Ricch, The Kid LAROI and Fleet Foxes will appear on Post Malone’s next LP.
Twelve Carat Toothache is scheduled to drop on June 3. Post Malone says it’s his “most honest” album to date.
“I think this whole record is the most honest record I’ve made, and I’m so pumped for people to hear it,” he told Zane Lowe. “Every song in there tells a story.”
Twelve Carat Toothache serves as the follow-up to Post Malone’s multi-platinum selling album Hollywood’s Bleeding, which dropped in 2019. The new LP will be his first project for Mercury Records, which Republic Records relaunched in April.
Check out the tracklist for Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Toothache below.
- Reputation
- Cooped Up feat. Roddy Ricch
- Lemon Tree
- Wrapped Around Your Finger
- I Like You (A Happier Song) feat. Doja Cat
- I Cannot Be (A Sadder Song) feat. Gunna
- Insane
- Love/Hate Letter to Alcohol feat. Fleet Foxes
- Wasting Angels feat. The Kid LAROI
- Euthanasia
- When I’m Alone
- Waiting for a Miracle
- One Right Now feat. The Weeknd
