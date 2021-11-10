Post Malone Replaces Travis Scott On 2021 Day N Vegas Festival Lineup

Post Malone is replacing Travis Scott as the headliner for day two of the 2021 Day N Vegas Festival following the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

Post Malone is heading to Las Vegas for the 2021 Day N Vegas Festival.

The three-day extravaganza announced Post Malone as its new headliner for Saturday’s event. Travis Scott was supposed to headline before the tragedy at his Astroworld Festival, where eight people died and hundreds were injured.

“We are excited that @PostMalone has been added to close out Saturday night!” Day N Vegas announced via Twitter. “Download the Day N Vegas app to view set times, register your wristband and receive real time updates and info.”

On Monday, festival organizers confirmed Travis Scott wouldn’t perform at the event in Las Vegas. A social media statement made no mention of Astroworld or why Post Malone was selected, but it emphasized safety for Day N Vegas attendees.

“Travis Scott will no longer be performing at Day N Vegas,” the message read. “The security and safety of all attending Day N Vegas has been and is always top priority in our festival planning. We continue to work hand in hand with law enforcement, medical personnel and public safety agencies on our protocols for the weekend. Please take care of yourselves and each other. Look forward to seeing you in a few days.”

Post Malone joins Kendrick Lamar and Tyler, The Creator as the festival’s headliners. Other notable acts booked for the event include Lil Baby, SZA, Doja Cat, Freddie Gibbs, Roddy Ricch, Madlib, Polo G and Lil Uzi Vert.

The 2021 Day N Vegas Festival will be held at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on November 12-14. Tickets are available here.